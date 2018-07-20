CHICAGO (CBS) — There are many festivals and activities happening around the city and suburbs this weekend.

Pitchfork Music Fest

Pitchfork Music Festival kicks off Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22. The fest takes place in Union Park in Chicago.

Tickets range from $75-$175. To see the full lineup and more information, click here.

Taste of River North

The Taste of River North kicks of Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22 at Kingsbury and Erie.

There will be music, entertainment, food, art, and a wine and beer garden.

The event will be open Friday, July 20th: 5PM-10PM, Saturday, July 21st: 12PM-10PM, and Sunday, July 22nd: 11AM-8PM.

For more information, click here.

Vernon Hills Summer Celebration

The Vernon Hills Summer Celebration kicked off Thursday, July 19 and goes through Sunday, July 22 at Century Park in Vernon Hills.

The celebration includes a carnival, food, musical performances, a car and bike show, bags tournament, karaoke, and fun for the whole family.

Address: 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

For more information on the schedule of events, visit http://www.summercel.com/ .

Meow Meet Up

The first-ever Meow Meetup, sponsored by the Catnip Times blog is taking place on July 21-22 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. It is the largest convention for cat lovers in the Midwest.

Cat lovers can participate in kitty bingo, cat-lebrity meet-n-greets, visit the adoption lounge, and participate in kitty yoga.

The event will also have some educational sessions, like the growing problem of cat obesity, how to deal with the loss of a beloved pet and de-bunking “kitty revenge” behavior.

General admission tickets are necessary to access the event.

For more information, visit https://www.thecatniptimes.com/meow-meetup-chicago-2018/

AShore Thing Event at Navy Pier

Join CBS 2’s Marissa Bailey for Michigan Avenue’s 7th Annual Ashore Thing event.

The event will take place on the East end of Navy Pier. Enjoy the view as sailboats parade past the Pier.

Learn facts about each ship and its crew. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

For more information, click here.

Taste of WVON

The Taste of WVON will be held Saturday, July 21 on Chicago’s South side.

The event will feature food, live entertainment, shopping and community building designed for the entire family.

The day-long celebration will take place in Chicago’s Chatham-Avalon neighborhood.

WVON will be doing a live broadcast from the event.

According to their website, last years event had a record 44,000 in attendance.

Taste of WVON will take place at Lorraine Dixon Park, located on the south-east corner of 87th Street & Ingleside Avenue (Dauphin Avenue). The festival opens at 10am until Dusk.

Art Institute Block Party

The Art Institute of Chicago is hosting its first-ever Block Party in honor of the museum’s 125th anniversary.

The block party will take place Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. in and around the museum.

The event is open to the public, but general admission tickets are required.

The event was supposed to kick off with a recreation of a photo taken of the museum when it opened in 1893. The picture-taking event has been postponed due to weather. Click here for more information on the picture re-creation.

For more details on the block party, visit http://www.artic.edu/blockparty.

Craft Beer Fest

The 7th annual craft beer tasting event, held in conjunction with the Sheffield Music Fest & Garden Walk, will feature more than 70 specialty brews.

Ticketed tastings are held from 11:30 am-4:00 pm on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22.

The event will take place at Sheffield & Webster in Lincoln Park.

For more information, visit https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/chicago-craft-beer-fest/

South Shore Summer Music Fest

South Shore Summer Music Fest will take place Saturday, July 21 at Town Complex Grounds located at 7408 Constitution Ave in

Cedar Lake, Indiana at 7:30 PM.

Join the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra for a series of free outdoor concerts in towns across the region.

Click here for more information.

Special Olympics 50th Anniversary

The 50th Anniversary for the Special Olympics wraps up on Saturday, July 21.

The Global Day of Inclusion includes a variety of events. It takes place from 1 PM until 7 PM.

There will also be a concert at 5:30 PM at Northerly Island, where there will be performances by Chance the Rapper, Usher, Francis & The Lights, Daya, Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz, and O.A.R. on July 21, dedicated to empowerment and inclusion. The concert will inspire an #InclusionRevolution.

For more information, click here.

Ticket information can be found here.