CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash at Diversey and Kedzie.

Police said the officer was headed northbound on Kedzie and a driver in a Pontiac sedan driving west on Diversey when the vehicles crashed near that intersection.

The officer is in stable condition. The driver of the Pontiac was taken to Norwegian Hospital with neck as well as upper and lower body pain.

The crash remains under investigation.