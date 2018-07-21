CHICAGO (CBS) — Summer weather may have you thinking rosé all day or enjoying happy hour alfresco.

But hidden calories in your favorite summer beverage may be causing you to pack on extra pounds.

Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to share healthier options.

“Knowledge is power. So a lot of times what we want to do is figure out how certain beverages and cocktails are making us feel,” said Mansour. “Because sometimes you might feel hungover the next day but it could be a sugar hangover, not an alcohol hangover.”

For brunch, ordering mimosas or Bellinis, instead of adding in the juice which has a lot of sugar, replace with fresh fruit.

“That’s going to cut you down on the artificial sugar and it’s going to give you more bang for your buck. Instead of two drinks, have one and have it be all alcohol,” Mansour said.

Mansour added that if you’re at a restaurant, to ask for a cup of fruit on the side to make your own drink.

She said for being in the backyard or a ballgame, beer is always an option but then it’s usually followed by “beer bloat.” Mansour said you may want to go for a gluten-free beer.

“Ciders are very popular right now. If you’re going to go for a cider, make sure it’s lower in sugar,” said Mansour.

Another option for mixed drinks is to use flavored sparkling water with an alcohol selection and spruce it up with fresh herbs, lemon or lime.

Click on Stephanie Mansour’s Step It Up With Steph for information on her free weight loss program and more tips to stay fit in the summer.