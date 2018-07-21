CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Coast Guard said a sailor participating in the Race to Mackinac event fell overboard around 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

The name, gender and age of the person is unknown at this time. The Coast Guard sent a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter to help in the search.

The Coast Guard sent out a man overboard alert from Imedi, a Transpac 52 competing in the Turbo Section of the race.

The Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department deployed helicopters and other assets to help.

According to the Mackinac Race Committee’s website, the sailboat’s location was about five nautical miles from the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac starting line, just off the Chicago Harbor breakwall.

This is a developing story. CBS 2 will have more during the CBS 2 News at 5:00.