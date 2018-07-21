CHICAGO (CBS) — Concern for an athlete in Chicago to take part 50th Special Olympics.

Police and Special Olympics officials are searching for a 22-year-old man from Bangladesh.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the latest from Northerly Island.

Many looked forward to attending a concert at Northerly Island, but that excitement is tempered given the news.

Police said 22-year-old Rezwanul Haque has autism and can’t speak English.

He stands five feet eight inches and weighs 160 pounds.

According to the Special Olympics website he won a gold medal in badminton in 2015.

He was last seen on Delaware near Michigan Avenue in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday afternoon. On Friday police sent out the public call for help. The urgency and search for him continued on Saturday.

Haque was wearing a blue hat with the letters USA on the front and a blue polo shirt with “Bangladesh” written in red letters.

A parent describes her reaction to the missing man.

“They’re trying to find the young man I’m sure,” said Nancy Brettman, a parent of a Special Olympian. “But it happens. There’s a big crowd down here but I’m sure they’ll find him. Everyone is looking.”

In a statement, the Special Olympics organization said they are working with local law enforcement to find Haque.

Anyone with information on the missing Olympian is asked to call the Chicago Police Department.