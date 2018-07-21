CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain didn’t put a damper on popular festivals on Saturday.

Crowds filled Lorraine Dixon Park for the 8th annual Taste of of WVON. They brought their umbrellas and sat on the lawn to enjoy live music.

There’s a reason why it’s called “Taste of WVON.” Nearly a dozen food trucks and restaurants provided lots of good food from barbecue to soul food and homemade desserts.

The annual Colombian Festival was a big hit on Saturday. Residents from across the city came out to enjoy a day of culture, food, music and dancing at Kelvyn Park.

That event continues Sunday from noon until 10:00 p.m.