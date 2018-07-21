CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents on Chicago’s West Side are teaming up with lawmakers in an effort to expand mental health services there.

U.S. Congressman Danny Davis helped kick off a petition drive to expand mental health services in the Austin community.

“It’s just as unique to be well physically, you need to be well mentally,” said Davis.

Organizers said they want to help residents who need support with mental or emotional disorders.

They are also putting a special focus on early intervention and prevention.

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn was also on hand for Saturday’s event.