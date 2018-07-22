CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been charged with carjacking a pregnant woman and her husband at gunpoint in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood.

Dwayne Liberty, Tyran Carter and Terronde Gordon have been charged with armed robbery.

Police said the victims were pulling out of their garage in the 1700 block of North Wolcott Friday afternoon when they were approached by a silver Honda.

That’s when the men got out of that car, forcing the couple to get on the ground while the suspects allegedly stole the couple’s belonging.

The suspects also allegedly took off with the couple’s Range Rover.

The men are also suspects in another carjacking that same day.

