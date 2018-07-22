CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fox Valley Trolley Museum in South Elgin is hoping donations can help fix them fix the damage caused by vandals.

The museum hosted a fundraiser and “get well soon” open house Sunday.

Earlier this month, vandals broke into a barn at the museum, then broke out windows and scratched up the inside of train cars.

In all, there’s about $150,000 in damage to at least eight cars.

Museum officials said the heartbreaking reality is some of the items are beyond repair.

“It had a 600 volt DC bulb which was last produced about 40 years ago. They have not been available in decades,” said Jeff Bennett of the Fox Valley Trolley Museum.

The museum has set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for repairs and hopes to have at least one of the cars back up and running in time for Trolley Fest in about a month.

Two boys, ages 11 and 13, now face vandalism charges.