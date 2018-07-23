CHICAGO (CBS)–A new study ranks the 62 best large cities in the U.S. to live in.

While Chicago is great for many reasons, it doesn’t make the the top of 2018’s list.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked Chicago 26th in terms of several factors that were considered, including home ownership rates, housing affordability, income growth, and education levels.

For the best cities for urban living, head west. Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego all made the top five, along with Austin and Virginia Beach.

Saint Louis, Baltimore, Cleveland, Memphis and Detroit ranked on the bottom.

Just and August are the most popular months to move, according to the site.