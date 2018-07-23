CHICAGO (CBS) — Facebook is opening a new office in the Loop. The social media giant’s new deal may give the company the opportunity to expand to at least 2,000 employees in Chicago.

The 263,000 square foot office is located in the 35-story tower at 151 N. Franklin Street.

The company’s Chicago office is currently located at 191 N. Wacker Drive and is half the size of the new space.

It is unknown if employees will stay in the current office or move to the new spot.

The company declined to say how many employees currently work out out of their office on Wacker Drive.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement saying, “Facebook’s decision to double down on Chicago with new jobs and investment is a testament to the talent of our residents and the incredible strength of our fast-growing tech sector. For businesses looking to innovate and invest in the jobs of the 21st century, Chicago is the future. I look forward to seeing Facebook continue to grow and thrive in their new home in the city of Chicago.”