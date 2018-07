CHICAGO (CBS) — Frito Lay’s potato chips launched eight new regionally-designed flavors. The company’s “Tastes of America” chips are inspired by local cuisine in America, including the deep dish flavor of Chicago.

A Frito-Lay spokesperson confirmed the deep dish pizza was inspired by Giordano’s pizza.

The Tastes of America flavored-chip lineup includes cajun spice, chile con queso, crab spice, deep dish pizza, fried pickles with ranch, lobster roll, pimento cheese, and Thai sweet chili.