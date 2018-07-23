CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of bags, containing what many are calling “messages of hate,” were discovered over the weekend in Tinley Park.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports area residents are concerned after finding KKK fliers around their community.

Amber Stahl says her husband discovered a flyer on their lawn Saturday. The letter was in a plastic bag, weighed down by aquarium gravel.

“He took it out and said ‘Amber, can you believe this?’ It was a KKK flyer,” she said.

“I don’t want trash in my neighborhood,” stated Stahl.

“It says ‘White pride, doesn’t mean hate’,” Stahl said, reading the letter aloud.

The flyer listed a phone number. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross attempted to call the phone number, but got the voicemail box.

The voicemail box recording said, “We are the Loyal White Knights. Call to Join. Always remember ‘If it ain’t white, it ain’t right.'”

Stahl and neighborhood residents say they are left wondering if the letters were some kind of elaborate joke or something more sinister.

“What would I feel like if I was a minority and I had this in my yard? I’d probably not feel safe in my neighborhood,” said Stahl.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism is continuing to track a growing number of white supremacist propaganda efforts, but says the biggest jump is on college campuses, not residential communities.

Stahl says she collected more than a dozen flyers from her area and reported it to police. She hopes she won’t have to do it again.

“I want any kind of incident tracked, so if something escalates, it’s on record,” Stahl stated.

The Village manager did not want to speak on camera, but said the Village and police will be looking into the matter and says the Village strongly condemns this sort of activity.