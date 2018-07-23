CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say a 58-year-old victim was murdered in Lake Villa, beaten to death while walking home from a store.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports a woman, returning home from work around 10:30 Saturday night, found the 58-year-old victim lying near a garage.

A contractor, who works in the area and knows the woman, says she immediately called police.

“I heard that there was a case of beer next to the body and a bag of sand laying on top of the body,” she said.

Lake Villa Police say 19-year-old Jordan Toney and 20-year-old Buddy Johnson have been charged with robbing, then beating the man to death, before leaving him for dead less than two blocks from his house.

Police say the two suspects did not know the victim.

The manager of a nearby liquor store says the victim had just been in and made a purchase before he was killed on his walk home.

“I feel badly for the fellow because he wasn’t a bad guy,” said Sharon Skinner, the victim’s neighbor.

Another neighbor told CBS 2 the victim was a former heavy equipment operator who lived alone in his home for the past 15 years. He called him a “decent neighbor who enjoyed woodworking and occasionally made rope toys for neighborhood dogs.”

The two suspects were in court today. Bond was set at $5 million.

The victim’s identity has not been released.