CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County health officials have issued a warning for potential measles exposure.

Cook County Department of Public Health officials warn that a resident with measles visited Panera Bread located at 400 West Division Street on July 13 between 5 and 8 o’clock p.m.

The following day, the person visited Jewel-Osco on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue in Mount Prospect between noon and 4 p.m.

Those who believe they may have been exposed are asked to call their doctor before they go to the office to avoid putting other patients at risk.

Measles can be spread through the air.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes and can develop up to 21 days after exposure.

The person was infected with measles while traveling overseas.

For more information, visit https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/diseases/measles