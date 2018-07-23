(MOUNT RUSHMORE)–Authorities in South Dakota say an autopsy has confirmed a man whose body was found at the bottom of a cliff near the Mount Rushmore National Memorial died in an accidental fall, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 58-year-old Anthony Rashid was found at the base of a cliff near a popular climbing area on July 20th. Authorities say the Illinois man had gone hiking or climbing on July 19th and was found by hikers the next morning.