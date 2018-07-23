CHICAGO (CBS)—Monday mornings are rough. Just in time for the start of the week, R. Kelly just dropped a new 19-minute song that may worsen the end-of-the-weekend blow.

In the single, “I Admit,” which dropped on Instagram Live Monday morning, the disgraced Chicago singer concedes to a long list of reprehensible lifelong behavior, including allegedly leading a sex cult and engaging in sexual contact with minors.

In the song, Kelly sings about all the odds he overcame to gain success, including betrayals from so-called friends he describes as “blood-suckers” and being sexually abused by a family member during childhood.

“I admit a family member touched me, from a child to the age of 14. While I laid asleep, they took my virginity. So scared to say something, so I just put the blame on me.”

In other parts of the extended song, he admits to making some mistakes, but staunchly denies the most shocking allegations that have tarnished his once-flourishing career for years.

Last year, Kelly was accused of keeping women as sex slaves in his home, and years ago he was tried for sexual encounters with underage women.

He explains some of his behavior throughout the song, including in these lines:

“I admit I got some girls that love me to pull their hair and I admit they want me to talk dirty when I pull their hair. Some like me to spank them….what some of these girls want is too much for the radio station.”

“I admit I (expletive) with all the ladies—that’s both and older and young ladies—but tell me how they call it pedophilia because that shit is crazy.”

Kelly goes on to compare himself to Hugh Hefner and questions a few successful black men for not having his back, including Steve Harvey, John Legend and radio host Tom Joyner.

“I admit I love Hugh Hefner. And through the years supported Hugh Hefner. But when he left this world, he had a million girls—but we’ll always love Hugh Hefner.”

Listeners hoping for an apology from Kelly will be disappointed.

He deflects blame during the entirety of the song, such as in this line calling out Chicago reporter Jim DeRogatis, who first reported on the sex tape of Kelly and an underage woman in 2000.

“You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years—writin’ the same stories over and over…I’m not gonna let ya’ll steal my joy—I’m just gonna keep on doing me.”

As for the sex cult allegations, Kelly claims he doesn’t know what one is before going on to say he doesn’t operate one.

“What’s the definition of a cult? What’s the definition of a sex slave? Go to the dictionary, look it up. But let me know—I’ll be here waiting.”