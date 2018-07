CHICAGO (CBS)—Two people were hospitalized Monday after being found unresponsive at the Stingray Bay Water Park in far northwest suburban Huntley.

The Huntley Park District, which operates the pool, said two people were in the shallow area of a pool when patrons noticed they were in distress.

Lifeguards removed them from the water, and they were taken to the hospital, the park district said.

Both people, whose ages weren’t provided, were recovering at a nearby hospital Monday evening.