(CBS) — A mass shooting in Toronto has left one woman dead and 13 other people wounded, including a 9-year-old girl.

The gunman is also dead, and that 9-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Video posted to Twitter captured some of the gunfire that erupted in the Greektown district of Toronto just after 10 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Witnesses reported as many as 25 rapid-fire gunshots. They said the handgun-wielding suspect fired into restaurants and cafes.

Police killed the shooter, but not before his bullets struck more than a dozen people.

A young woman did not survive the attack.

Investigators are stopping short of calling the attack an act of terrorism for now.

“I’m looking at absolutely every single possible motive for this. I mean, when you have this many people that are struck by gunfire, it’s a grave concern. I certainly want to find out exactly what it is, and so I’m not closing any doors or any chapters on this, and I certainly don’t want to speculate as well,” Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

Meantime, elected officials in Toronto are questioning a recent rash of violence in the city. The BBC reports gun fatalities in the city are up 50 percent from 2017.

“It’s just unbelievable, actually, in this neighborhood, and you just have to wonder why so many guns in the city? I know it’s not gangs tonight, but it’s still guns tonight,” Toronto City Council member Paula Fletcher said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said guns are too easily available to too many people.

“In fact, the only people that really are supposed to have them are police, and very limited numbers of other people, and that is clearly not the case,” he said.

At this point, authorities have not released any details about the shooter, including whether he legally owned his weapon.