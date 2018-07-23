CHICAGO (CBS) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is launching new technology this week that could change the way bags are scanned at airports.

The goal is to replace aging x-ray scanners with new, 3D scanners. They use the same technology as CAT scans.

The scanners can see through cluttered bags and give screeners the ability to zoom in and rotate the bag for a 360-degree view.

The TSA will launch the first new scanner at JFK Airport in New York Tuesday.

15 new 3D scanners will be deployed by the end of the year, including O’Hare Airport. They are authorized to buy up to 240 in 2019.

The TSA believes the new technology will eventually mean travelers will not have to remove items from carry-on bags, including items like laptops and iPads.