There May Be Traces Of Radioactive Particles In Your California Red Wine
There might be an unexpected ingredient in your glass of California red wine. If your bottle of choice was made after 2011, it could have small amounts of radioactive particles from a major nuclear accident: Japan's Fukushima meltdown.
CBS 2 Weather Watch (10 p.m.)
CBS 2's Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check of the forecast.
Witness: Viral Video Of Man Taking Baseball From Kid Only Shows Part Of The Story
A man is fearing for his life after a video went viral on social media showing what appears to be the man taking a baseball away from a kid.
Credit Freezes May Not Protect You From ID Thieves
You may have had your personal information exposed along with 143 million others as part of that Equifax data hack. And, you probably froze your credit to protect yourself.
KKK Fliers Found In Tinley Park Yards
Bags with messages of hate were discovered over the weekend in Tinley Park. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports KKK flyers were found in a nearby community.
Suburban Man Robbed, Beaten To Death In Lake Villa
Police say a 58-year-old victim was murdered in Lake Villa, beaten to death while walking home from a store.
Tornadoes Sweep Through Iowa; Major Damage And Some Injuries
A flurry of tornadoes swept through central Iowa Thursday afternoon, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing the evacuation of a hospital.
Frightening Video Of Tornadoes In Bondurant, Iowa
Frightening moments for residents near Des Moines, Iowa, has tornadoes ripped through the town of Bondurant.
Poor Air Quality Prompts Ozone Action Day For Chicago
The National Weather Service has declared an ozone action day for the Chicagoland area.
Corbin, Goldschmidt Lead Diamondbacks To 7-1 Win Over Cubs
Paul Goldschmidt homered and Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings to pick up his first win in seven weeks, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.
Judge Grants Immunity For Five Witnesses In Manafort Case; Trial Delayed Until July 31
US District Judge T.S. Ellis is also ordering special counsel Robert Mueller's team to tell Manafort's team the nearly 30 witnesses it is going to use in the trial.
Cubs Fan Who Grabbed Foul Ball Meant For Kid Helped Him Get One Earlier
One of the biggest thrills of going to a baseball game is getting a foul ball, but one fan is getting raked over the coals on social media for appearing to take a ball meant for a child, but it turns out he didn’t deserve all that grief.
Biggest Questions Facing Eagles, Patriots Heading Into Training Camp
CBS TV sports anchors weigh in on the biggest concerns heading into the upcoming season and more ahead of training camps opening this week.
This Week In Golf: Molinari Tames Carnoustie In British Open Victory
Francesco Molinari, at 8-under, won the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie, emerging from a crowd atop the leaderboard on the last day.
Latest MLB Power Rankings
The top six remain unchanged, but the Diamondbacks have climbed back into the top 10 with a solid week.
On Tap: Chicago's Top 5 Breweries, Ranked
Looking to try the best breweries in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated breweries in Chicago
The Five Top-Rated Diners In Chicago
Looking to try the best diners around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated diners in Chicago,
Best Places For Fresh Fish In Chicago
An abundance of fresh fish to take home or dine in can be found in Chicago. Here are the 5 best places for fresh fish in Chicago.
Best Kids Menus In Chicago
Feeding the kiddos doesn't at all have to be limited to fast food drive-thrus, so check out these restaurants that will put a smile on faces of all ages...
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Chicago
Kick off summer in the city by biking on LSD, running your keister off or taking a moment to honor those who sacrificed for our country.
Best Mom And Son Date Ideas In Chicago
Mom and Son date ideas abound in Chicago. Mom and Son time together is important no matter the age. Here are the 5 best Mom and Son date ideas in Chicago.
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
From Easy Living to Hard Times, New Orleans Celebrates 300 Years
The valuable port city of New Orleans has long been defined by struggle, joy, resistance and survival.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
