CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Public Schools’ nearly $1 billion capital investment plan announced this month is intended to modernize schools and implement universal preschools, among other improvements.

But the massive spending plan leaves the question of how exactly the money is being divided between CPS schools.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports that while one Chicago school gets $18 million for a new roof and windows and another gets $3.5 million for athletic turf, others are seemingly being left out in the cold.

Roberta Salas, a parent of a student at the North Side’s Murphy Elementary School says the school is being left out of the $989 million capital improvement plan, while other city-run schools like Phillips High School in Bronzeville and Clinton Elementary in Ravenswood are getting millions for improvements like athletic turf and new roofing and windows.

“What kind of community input did they get and how are they deciding?” Salas asked.

Shrugging her shoulders, Salas said it was a mystery.

“I just don’t know.”

In the Pilsen neighborhood, parent Rosa Esquivel is asking about money for Juarez High school, where portions of the roof recently blew off in a storm.

She blames the roof blowing off on CPS letting it fall into disrepair

“We only received about 1 million of dollars and budgeting for schools here in Pilsen,” Juarez said.

She claims the school needs at least $4 million to address problems with not only the roof, but also air conditioning and plumbing problems at both Juarez High School and Pilsen Academy.

“If we don’t see that our children are receiving the resources that they need we need to question our politicians and our public officials,” she said.

A CPS spokeswoman said the budget may be misleading because officials are still prioritizing projects and evaluating where funds are needed most.

The CPS Board of Education will vote whether to pass the plan at a board meeting Wednesday.