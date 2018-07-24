CHICAGO (CBS) — A Willowbrook man pleaded guilty to robbing a Shell gas station at gunpoint last year, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Tyrone Hammond, 26, plead guilty to one count of Armed Robbery with a Firearm Tuesday.

Hammond has remained in custody since August 2017 when bond was set at $500,000.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hammond entered the Shell gas station located in the 8200 block of Cass Avenue in Darien on July 14, 2017 around 9 p.m.

Officials say Hammond brought cookies to the clerk working at the cash register to buy. When the clerk opened the drawer to the cash register, Hammond pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and shouted “everything, everything.” Police say the clerk gave Hammond around $450 from the cash register before Hammond ran away from the scene.

The Darien Police Department identified Hammond as the suspect involved after an investigation.

In a press release, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin stated, “I would like to commend The Darien Police Department for their outstanding job in identifying Mr. Hammond as a suspect in this case and for his ultimate apprehension. Threatening a man at gunpoint who is trying to make an honest living will not be tolerated and anyone who engages in this type of brazen behavior will face significant consequences, as Mr. Hammond learned this afternoon. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Robert Willis and Nicole Wilkes English for their efforts in building a strong case against Mr. Hammond which led to today’s guilty plea.”