CHICAGO (CBS)–The  Illinois Mega Millions jackpot has reached $512 million for tonight’s drawing.

If someone wins, the winner would be the fifth-largest in history, according to the Illinois Lottery.

illinois lotto Historic Jackpot In Tonights Mega Millions Drawing

Illinois Lottery. (Credit: CBS)

The jackpot, which started at $40 million, climbed into the $500-millions after no one won Friday’s drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said in a statement that 75,000 lottery players won prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million on Friday.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are about one in 303 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday.