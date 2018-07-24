CHICAGO (CBS)–The Illinois Mega Millions jackpot has reached $512 million for tonight’s drawing.

If someone wins, the winner would be the fifth-largest in history, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The jackpot, which started at $40 million, climbed into the $500-millions after no one won Friday’s drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said in a statement that 75,000 lottery players won prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million on Friday.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are about one in 303 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday.