CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say they have located the 22-year-old missing Special Olympics athlete.

The man, identified as Rezwanul Haque from Bangladesh, was found safe.

Officials originally reported he was last seen on Delaware near Michigan Avenue in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday afternoon. On Friday police sent out the public call for help. The urgency and search for him continued over the weekend.

Police say the investigation revealed that Mr. Haque left the city of Chicago and detectives closed the missing person’s case.

Detectives say they determined Haque does have autism, but is highly functional in making his own decisions.

No other information has been released at this time.