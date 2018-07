CHICAGO (CBS) — Health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in DuPage County so far this year.

A woman in her 50s from Wheaton became ill earlier this month.

There has been an increase in mosquitoes found with the virus.

The DuPage County Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves from getting mosquito bites.

Only one in five people infected will develop symptoms, including fever, headache, diarrhea, and a rash.