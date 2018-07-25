Even in the pre-dawn hours, there were a number of witnesses to the destruction, including two security guards and a Walgreens worker who was on her way to work.

“I just seen a guy going to town on, I guess, the ground or whatever,” Patricia Cox said. “I didn’t know what was going on.

A guitar case was collected as evidence. It’s believed to be what held the pick ax until the suspect took it out to destroy the star.

Trump’s star had to be replaced after being vandalized in October 2016 by a man dressed as a construction worker. James Otis used a pick ax and a sledgehammer then, and later pleaded no contest to felony vandalism.

Since Trump announced his candidacy and his subsequent election, the star has been a magnet for visitors unhappy with the current political climate. It has been defaced by tourists and dogs, had a model of a border wall built around it, and covered with “I resist” stickers.