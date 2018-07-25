CHICAGO (CBS)–A Romeoville man who tried to fill a fraudulent prescription Tuesday briefly escaped the back of a squad car before being captured.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Salvador A. Leo, 25, after pharmacists at a store near suburban Grayslake called police after he presented a forged script for a controlled substance, police said.

The officer handcuffed Leo and put him in the back of the squad car before heading back into the pharmacy to talk to staff about the incident.

While Leo was alone, he managed to escape from the back of the car, triggering a multi-jurisdictional search of the area near the pharmacy, Washington Street and Route 45.

While the search was underway, a resident from a nearby neighborhood reported seeing a man who fit Leo’s description, police said.

He was located in front of a residence on Seafarer Lane in the town of Third Lake, police said.

“As Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to apprehend Leo he fled on foot,” the statement added. “After a brief foot chase, Leo was apprehended without further incident.”

Leo was charged with escape, unlawful possession of a fraudulent prescription and resisting a police officer.