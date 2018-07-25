(CBS) — Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, because of a risk of botulism.
In an announcement on the Chicago-based company’s website, Kraft Heinz said the cases of cheese dip were being recalled due to signs of product separation, which can create conditions allowing for the growth of clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.
Anyone who recently purchased that brand of dip should not use it, eve if it does not look or smell spoiled, according to Kraft.
According to Kraft Heinz, the recall affects cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip sold in 15-ounce glass jars:
|Product
Size
|Name of
Product
|Packaging
Description
|Case Unit
Best When
Used By
Code Date
|Individual Package
Best When
Used By
Code Date
|Individual
Package UPC
|Case UPC
|15 oz.
|Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|Glass Jar
|27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|021000024490
|21000024490
|01 NOV 2018
|26 DEC 2018
|27 DEC 2018
|31 OCT 2018
|27 DEC 2018
|15 oz.
|Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|Glass Jar
|23 JAN 2019
|23 JAN 2019
|021000024490
|21000066900
Botulism food poisoning can cause weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, breathing problems, weak muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation. If you are suffering any such symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention.
Kraft Heinz said there have been no complaints of illness so far connected to the recall.
“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” the company said in a statement.
Anyone who bought cheese dip included in the recall should not eat it, and may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. You also can call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.