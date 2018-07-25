(CBS) — Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, because of a risk of botulism.

In an announcement on the Chicago-based company’s website, Kraft Heinz said the cases of cheese dip were being recalled due to signs of product separation, which can create conditions allowing for the growth of clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Anyone who recently purchased that brand of dip should not use it, eve if it does not look or smell spoiled, according to Kraft.

According to Kraft Heinz, the recall affects cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip sold in 15-ounce glass jars:

Product

Size Name of

Product Packaging

Description Case Unit

Best When

Used By

Code Date Individual Package

Best When

Used By

Code Date Individual

Package UPC Case UPC 15 oz. Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Glass Jar 27 DEC 2018

23 JAN 2019 27 DEC 2018

23 JAN 2019 021000024490 21000024490 01 NOV 2018 26 DEC 2018 27 DEC 2018 31 OCT 2018 27 DEC 2018 15 oz. Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Glass Jar 23 JAN 2019 23 JAN 2019 021000024490 21000066900

Botulism food poisoning can cause weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, breathing problems, weak muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation. If you are suffering any such symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Kraft Heinz said there have been no complaints of illness so far connected to the recall.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” the company said in a statement.

Anyone who bought cheese dip included in the recall should not eat it, and may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. You also can call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.