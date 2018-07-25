SAN JOSE (KPIX) – The lucky winner of Tuesday night’s half-billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot bought their ticket in San Jose, California.
The winning ticket was sold in San Jose at Earnie’s Liquors on South White Road where a crowd of well-wishers gathered after the announcement.
The estimated jackpot of Tuesday’s Mega Millions is $522 million ($308.1 million cash).
Store owner Kawal Sachdev told KPIX he was taking a nap when one of his employees called and congratulated him.
“I jumped and came right over here,” said Sachdev.
The winning numbers were 1 – 2 – 4 – 19 – 29, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3.
The odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket were 1-in-302,575,350.
This was the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game.