SAN JOSE (KPIX) – The lucky winner of Tuesday night’s half-billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot bought their ticket in San Jose, California.

The winning ticket was sold in San Jose at Earnie’s Liquors on South White Road where a crowd of well-wishers gathered after the announcement.

The estimated jackpot of Tuesday’s Mega Millions is $522 million ($308.1 million cash).

Store owner Kawal Sachdev told KPIX he was taking a nap when one of his employees called and congratulated him.

“I jumped and came right over here,” said Sachdev.

The winning numbers were 1 – 2 – 4 – 19 – 29, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket were 1-in-302,575,350.

This was the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game.