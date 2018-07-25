CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old child and an adult were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. near 48th and Damen.

A 3-year-old child was shot once in each leg, and was being taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

An adult male also was wounded, and took himself to the University of Chicago trauma center.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

This is a developing story…