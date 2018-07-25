OAK PARK, IL — Val Camilletti didn’t have to meet you to know which record to recommend, she just needed to talk to you about music for a little bit because that was her lifeblood.

Camilletti, who owned Val’s Halla Records in Oak Park, passed away Tuesday morning, leaving a huge hole in the collective heart of Oak Park.

She was 78.

Since the news of Camilletti’s death was made public, her Facebook page has become a memorial of sorts, peppered with post after post about how Camilletti changed a customer’s life by connecting with them over music.

