CHICAGO (CBS) — A post circling the internet and social media claims the childhood game of TAG is an acronym.
The post reads: “How old were you when you learned that the game TAG stands for ‘Touch and Go’… I was today years old.”
The alleged acronym, however, has been debunked. Merriam-Webster Dictionary took to twitter saying, “We’re 190 years old and ‘tag’ doesn’t mean ‘touch and go.'”
📈 We’re 190 years old and ‘tag’ doesn’t mean “touch and go.” https://t.co/BRU2eML1DW
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 17, 2018