CHICAGO (CBS) — A post circling the internet and social media claims the childhood game of TAG is an acronym.

The post reads: “How old were you when you learned that the game TAG stands for ‘Touch and Go’… I was today years old.”

The alleged acronym, however, has been debunked. Merriam-Webster Dictionary took to twitter saying, “We’re 190 years old and ‘tag’ doesn’t mean ‘touch and go.'”