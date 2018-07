CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Chicago’s bicyclists are fighting back against motorists who drive, stop or park their vehicles in designated bike lanes.

Bicyclists are posting photos of offending automobiles on the website Bike Lane Uprising, and CBS reports Chicago police are looking for ways to use the website to clear the lanes.

In Chicago, it’s illegal to park, idle or drive in the more than 200 miles of dedicated bike lanes. Violators can be issued $150 tickets and are at risk of having their vehicle towed.

More than 1,800 obstructions in Chicago were reported to Bike Lane Uprising from Sept. 1, through June 29.

According to the website, contributors to the database remain anonymous.

Chicago Finance Department spokeswoman Kristen Cabanban says officials have met with people from Bike Lane Uprising, and are exploring ways to use the site’s data in enforcement efforts.

