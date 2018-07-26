Chicago Accents Ranked Worst In Nation

CHICAGO (CBS)–Ah, Chicago–the beloved land of winter parking spot dibs, hot dogs with no ketchup and of course da Bears, da Bulls and da Blackhawks.

As much as we love our midwestern dialect here in the Windy City, the rest of the country disagrees.

That’s according to a survey by YouGov, which ranks the Chicago accent as the worst in the country.

The study found that only 2 percent of the 1216 adults surveyed find the Chicago accent attractive.

Our counterparts in New York and Boston fared much better. East Coasters were ranked as not only having the strongest accents, but also the most second-most attractive.

Most Americans (12 percent) prefer Texas accents.

And while the survey respondents find our way of speech unappealing, the study found Chicago accents to be the least distinct in the nation.

Boston was ranked as having the strongest accent.

Oh, well. Here in “Chi-caw-go” we’re just gonna keep on being ourselves.