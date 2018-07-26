CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire investigators say the fire that tore through a condominium complex in Prospect Heights last week was started by a child playing with a lighter.

Families in Prospect Heights went back into their homes to collect what’s left of their belongings, one week after fire tore through their condominium complex.

The fire started in seconds, but the condominium complex may take years to repair.

Many residents were able to get a first look at the damage that was done Thursday.

Cell phone video shows the devastation on the third floor, where there was nothing left to salvage.

Residents wearing hard hats and masks carried out what they could from the second and first levels of the complex.

Raul Lugo shared a condo with his parents, two siblings, and a cat.

“Everything is wet,” Lugo said. “The ceiling is falling apart. Some of the walls are falling apart, too. It still has water leaking from the second floor. I think my mom took it the hardest.”

Sonia Lugo and her family focused on sorting, cleaning, and packing up their household of thirteen years into the back of two vans. They tried not to think of the memories, pictures, and keepsakes lost in the fire.

“Last week I cried,” Sonia Lugo said. “I cannot speak and cry and cry and cry.”

While families carted out belongings from two of the three damaged buildings, Lugo said things can only get better from here.

“I’m really happy now because I rescued a lot of stuff. My family is okay, so I’m happy now,” she said.

The Lugo family’s insurance company is providing two weeks in a hotel and one year of rent.

After that, they’ll have to pay their rent and mortgage.

The condo association says it could be up to three years before the property is rebuilt.