TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 27 - Generic police tape file picture (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly woman was sitting in her living room when she heard footsteps in the rear of her apartment, according to Chicago Police.

Officers say three male offenders entered the 74-year-old woman’s home, took out a knife, and restrained the woman with duct tape. They removed items from her apartment and fled in a grey colored vehicle.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of South Prairie around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was able to exit her apartment without any injuries and call police.

Area South detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. 