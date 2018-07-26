CHICAGO (CBS)–A 17-year-old girl was waiting for the bus in the Marquette Park neighborhood was pulled into an SUV and sexually assaulted Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Two men approached the girl at the bus stop bus stop near 71st Street and Spaulding Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police

They grabbed her, pushed her into a red SUV and drove her to the area of 65th Street and Bell Avenue, where one of the men sexually assaulted her, police said.

The two men are in their 30’s. One of them was wearing a white baseball cap, and the other had a black t-shirt on.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.