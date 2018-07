CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is dead and two police officers have been taken to hospitals, after a police-involved shooting in north suburban Lakemoor.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting Thursday morning near Sullivan Lake Road and Four Seasons Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force confirmed there was an officer involved shooting in Lakemoor. It happened near Four Seasons Blvd. and Sullivan Lake Road. The suspect is dead. Two officers taken to the hospital for evaluation. @cbschicago — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) July 26, 2018

Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said a suspect was killed in the shooting. Two police officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Further details were not immediately available Thursday morning.