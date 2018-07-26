CHICAGO (CBS) — After months of waiting, city officials released the results of testing on the foul smelling, sound-insulated windows coming from some of the thousands of homes installed near Midway and O’Hare airports.

CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman first broke the story and has learned the main culprit is polyvinyl-coated screens in the windows.

“If it’s the screens, I want new screens,” said Pam Zidarich. “They need to get off their duff and do something.”

Zidarich and other residents living near Midway airport learned the cause of the smell Thursday.

“The testing results indicate there is no health risk associated with the windows,” said Erin O’Dell, Deputy Aviation Commissioner.

The noxious smell still lingers and increases during the hottest days. City officials say they plan to remedy the problem, but won’t start until the fall when additional testing is done.

Meanwhile, officials offer this advice:

“We would recommend they remove the screen from the odorous windows to ventilate to the outside,” O’Donnell said. She recommended that homeowners then open the sound-insulated glass on the outside to release the bad air.

The reports released Thursday showed the smell coming from the polyvinyl chloride coated screens increased on hot days with lots of sunshine.

“When it’s trapped between the two panels of glass, it creates a chamber for that odor to exist,” O’Donnell explained.

In the past, residents feared the smell was causing health concerns.

The city has conducted 1,058 odor checks in homes near Midway and O’Hare airports. To date, 612 are confirmed cases.

The city tested windows made by three manufacturers, but found the screens in windows made by “Sound Solutions” had the most complaints and the worst odor issues.

Chris Everts of Wood Environment Solutions said, “We found some sulfide compounds which your nose is very sensitive to.”

The owner of Sound Solutions denies that the fiberglass screens coated with polyvinyl chloride in his windows were made of anything different than the other manufacturers.

The city plans to do more air quality testing this summer.

To request testing, you can contact the City Aviation Department at 773-621-3532.

See related stories:

2 Investigators: Smelly Windows Near Airports Caused By Screen Mesh

First Tests May Put Cracks In ‘Toxic Windows’ Theory Around Airports

2 Investigators: Aviation Boss In Hot Seat Over Toxic-Smelling Windows

2 Investigators: Warranty May Have Expired On Toxic-Smelling Windows

2 Investigators: Toxic-Smelling Windows Draw Attention Of Aldermen

Residents Give City Panel Earful About Toxic-Smelling Windows

2 Investigators: Window Maker Baffled By Toxic Smells