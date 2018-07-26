CHICAGO (CBS) — Families left homeless after a massive fire last week at a condo complex in northwest suburban Prospect Heights can begin retrieving personal belongings from the scene on Thursday.

The fire on July 18 damaged four buildings at the River Trails Condominium, and affected families in 90 units.

Residents can schedule an appointment with staff from the condo complex so they can to back to their buildings to salvage what they can.

City officials said environmental testing has been completed, and three of the four buildings have been cleared for residents to go back and get their belongings.

Officials said the fire caused approximately $10 million in damages. Investigators have said the fire was accidental, and they are looking into claims the fire was caused by a child playing with fire.

The condo association has told residents it could take at least two years to rebuild.

Donations have been pouring in to help families left homeless. The city said they no longer are accepting donations of clothing; they now need volunteers to help sort and organize what already has been donated.