CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking victim jumped out of a moving car early Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway to escape his robbers.

Police said the 32-year-old man was pulling into his garage near 38th Place and Washtenaw Avenue around 1:15 a.m., when two gunmen walked up, and pulled him out of his 2015 Acura MDX.

The gunmen robbed him, and when he said he didn’t have any money, they forced him into the passenger’s seat, and told him to direct them to anyone he knew who would give them money.

One of the robbers started driving the SUV, and eventually headed to the Dan Ryan Expressway. After the SUV got on the Dan Ryan, the victim was able to jump out of the passenger’s seat.

Illinois State Police troopers found him on the expressway, and took him to a Chicago Police station.

The victim was not injured.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.