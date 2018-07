CHICAGO (CBS)–Four people–all of them 20 years-old or younger–were shot Friday night on Chicago’s West side, police said.

A 14-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after a shooting on the 3100 block of West Fillmore Street.

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a 20-year old shot in the hip were taken to Mount Sinai.

This story is developing.