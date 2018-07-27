  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A motorcycle crashed into a man crossing the street with a baby in north suburban Lincolnwood Friday night, police said.

The man was crossing Touhy Avenue between the intersection of Lawndale and St. Louis avenues when he was struck, along with a child police are reporting to be 3 or 4-years-old.

The man, the driver of the motorcycle and the baby were taken to the hospital.

The infant is in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital, according to Lincolnwood Police Chief Jay Parrott. The driver and the man struck are both in good condition at Evanston Hospital.

The motorcycle was likely speeding at the time of the crash, police said.

Touhy Avenue is closed in both directions.

 

 