CHICAGO (CBS)—Police are looking for two men who carjacked and kidnapped a man in Brighton park Friday morning.

The man was pulling into his garage when the men approached and pulled out a gun.

When he told them he didn’t have any cash, they forced him into the passenger seat and told him to find someone who had money.

They ended up on the Dan Ryan Expressway, where the victim jumped out of the car.

State troopers found him a short time later.

The victim was unharmed, but his car is still missing, police said.