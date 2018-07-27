CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people broke into a 74-year-old woman’s Park Manor neighborhood home Thursday evening, restrained her with duct tape, and robbed her.

Police said the victim was sitting in her living room near 67th and Prairie around 6:30 p.m., when she heard footsteps coming from the back of the apartment.

Three men who had broken into the apartment then pulled out knives, and taped up her mouth and hands.

“Some guys came in – three guys, young guys – and asked if she knew what was happening. She thought she knew them, and she said no, and they pulled knives out, and they started taping up her moth and her hands, and they finally left,” said her daughter, Anganet Johnson.

Police said the robbers stole several electronics and other household items, and fled the scene in a grey-colored car.

The victim went to get help from a neighbor, who called 911.

“She came down the stairs, and I turned around, and I saw her, and I opened up the front door so she could get out, and I ran back into my house and called the police,” Launteen Starens said.

Salena Johnson said she couldn’t believe someone would do this to her mother.

“I’m just glad she’s still alive, glad they didn’t kill her,” she said.

The victim was not seriously injured, but was shaken up. She lives with her son, who said he believes his house was targeted.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.