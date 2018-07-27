CHICAGO (CBS) — A small aircraft landed on Lakeshore Drive around 3:00 Friday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department it landed near 3800 South Lakeshore Drive.

The FAA said the pilot of an Ercoupe 415-D aircraft, a fixed wing, single-engine aircraft, reported an emergency to air traffic control and landed on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

The point of departure and intended destination are still being determined.

The incident happened near the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said there were no injuries reported.

