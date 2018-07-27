Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers

Friday, July 27, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

CLEVELAND -200

The projection model forecasts a win by the Indians more than 70 percent of the time Friday against the Tigers, and with a margin of nearly two runs per contest. These numbers justify a play on the large favorite. The Indians are on a 6-1 road clip and are 22-7 when Carlos Carrasco starts against losing opponents. The Tigers are on a 1-5 home stretch against right-handed starters.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (120-87 in last 207 MLB picks)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

Friday, July 27, 2018, 8:10 pm ET

TORONTO -150

Let’s keep rolling with a Friday night play on the South Side. White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez has a 1.63 WHIP over his last six starts, while Toronto’s Marcus Stroman is starting to flash his previous form. The Blue Jays are mediocre at best, but they really handle bottom-barrel teams. Back Toronto to improve to 18-5 in its last 23 versus sub.-400 teams.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (83-62 in last 145 MLB ML picks)

Oakland Athletics vs. Colorado Rockies

Friday, July 27, 2018, 8:40 pm ET

UNDER 11.5

My data suggests there will be a maximum of nine runs crossing the plate Friday between the Athletics and Rockies in Colorado, providing a massive value position on the Under against a total of 11.5. Oakland is on a 7-3-2- run to the Under in interleague contests, while Colorado has played Under in five straight home games against left-handed starters.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (120-87 in last 207 MLB picks)

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:07 pm ET

My numbers see the Mariners toppling the Angels in 60 percent of simulations for their Friday matchup, giving us a must-play on the slight road underdog. The Mariners have won nine straight starts by Wade LeBlanc against opponents with losing records and are 7-3 in their past 10 Friday games. The Angels are 5-11 when Andrew Heaney takes the mound against opponents with winning records.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (120-87 in last 207 MLB picks)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:15 pm ET

UNDER 7.5

Chase Anderson doesn’t give up much and its helped eight of his last nine starts stay Under the total, including his last five. But the Brewers don’t give him much support and have lost six of his last 10 starts. Madison Bumgarner was a bit wild in his last start, but the Giants are 4-2 in his last six starts. The Giants are in a bit of a funk right now, but most of the recent losses have been on the road. At home, they’re 31-20. The best play here is the Under.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (11-5 in last 16 MLB ML picks)