CHICAGO (CBS) — PAWS Chicago needs you to take little furry, four-legged new friends home…as soon as possible.

It doesn’t happen every day, but PAWS Chicago, which created the national model for no-kill shelters, is at capacity right now and desperately needs the room to save even more animals.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the story.

It could be a while before this happens again: boxes of kittens arriving at PAWS Chicago’s Medical Center in Little Village.

If people call to bring over dogs and cats, Stacy Price said now is not a good time.

“Right now if we’re at capacity, we have to tell them no,” said Price.

A sad “no” here, and at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park.

“So we just have a lot of need and not enough space,” said Price.

PAWS Chicago could be a victim of its own success.

Its national reputation has grown for its humane care and for not euthanizing the animals, no matter how long they’ve been here.

Take Tyson, a six-year old lab mix with diabetes. He’s still waiting for adoption.

“His temperament is absolutely wonderful. The volunteers love him,” said PAWS’ Joan Harris.

PAWS Chicago said an increasing number of animal rescue organizations bring dogs and cats here, especially after natural disasters. Last year, hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria displaced pets.

“As soon as an animal leaves their suite room or cage, we fill it up with another room,” said Price.

So if six-year-old Tyson finds a home….

“We’re saving the lives of many, many other dogs,” said Harris.

This weekend you can participate in PAWS Chicago Summer Lovin’ event. All of the fees will be waived for people who adopt one of the pets that have been waiting there the longest for a home.

The adoption event takes place from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center.