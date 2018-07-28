CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people are recovering in the hospital after being caught in gunfire on the city’s South Side.

Three of those individuals were children, all under the age of 14.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

The victims are being treated at Stroger Hospital. A 10-year-old girl along with an 11-year-old boy are in good condition.

The 14-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Witnesses reported hearing four gunshots around 8:00 Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Officer got to the scene and found four victims, including a 20-year-old man. Emergency responders said he drove the two younger victims to the hospital.

Police believe two men shot into a crowd of people standing outside. Investigators are trying to find out who the shooters were trying to target.

Police said a pod camera in the neighborhood captured the two men on video. They took off running after the shooting.

As for the 20 year-old victim, authorities said he is expected to be OK.